Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart to keep all India stores closed for Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:31 IST
Walmart to keep all India stores closed for Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call
Walmart India said it welcomes Prime Minister Modi’s appeal for social distancing and will comply with the 'Janta Curfew' announced by the Prime Minister on March 22. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Walmart India on Saturday said it will close all its stores and fulfillment centers on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to comply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the nation to observe a 'Janta Curfew' by staying indoors during this time period. Many companies have announced plans to keep their operations closed during these hours as per the government directive, even as a large number of daily wage workers have been deprived of their regular earnings due to the economics disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "Stores will resume normal operations and re-open for our members at the regular hours on March 23," Walmart India said in a statement. Walmart India said it plays a critical role at this time to ensure that people in the community get a continuous supply of essential food and hygiene products. It urged members of its wholesale cash-and-carry stores to make purchases online on our website.

Walmart India operates a membership-based B2B wholesale business, where re-sellers, offices, institutions, hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as the army and paramilitary, buy essential food and non-food items. Walmart India said it welcomes Prime Minister Modi's appeal for social distancing and will comply with the 'Janta Curfew' announced by the Prime Minister on March 22.

"In compliance, Walmart India will close all its stores and fulfillment centers during the curfew hours on March 22. In order to ensure minimal disruption in supplies of essential items to the community, Walmart India has added more capacity to service orders that are placed through its website and app for delivery on March 24 and after," it added. "We have a critical role to play in the community at this point and we take that most seriously. Walmart India's priorities at this time are to ensure the safety of our associates and customers, and minimize any disruption in the provision of essential items to the members of our community," a spokesperson for Walmart India said.

While the members of Best Price cash-and-carry stores will not be able to physically visit stores on Sunday, Walmart India has put in place a series of measures to ensure supply of essentials to consumers in the wake of COVID-19. "Our members can continue to place orders on our website without physically visiting the store. Our customer service staff are also being trained to assist more members in making purchases online. We are also reaching out to our members through our sales teams to take orders which can be delivered to them. We believe these efforts will enhance the safety of our customers and also ensure that they continue to get access to essential items safely and conveniently," the spokesperson said.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to all doctors, nurses, other medical professionals, delivery professionals, government employees, grocery retail staff and all those people in critical jobs that selflessly and relentlessly continue to serve our community in this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020