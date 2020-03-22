Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Wash hands after handling currency notes, appeals IBA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:36 IST
Coronavirus: Wash hands after handling currency notes, appeals IBA

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, banking lobby Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has made an appeal to people to wash their hands after touching or counting currency. IBA has also asked customers to use online and mobile banking channels for making their transactions and avoid visiting bank branches as it could pose a risk to banks' front desk staff.

"Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds before and after physical banking/currency counting/AEPS (Aadhaar-enabled payment system) transactions," IBA said in a public appeal. The banking association has launched a campaign 'Corona Se Daro Na, Digital Karo Na'.

It is encouraging people to use credit or debit cards for making payments instead of currency. Assuring that IBA and all its member banks would provide uninterrupted banking services, it appealed to customers to visit branch premises only in the case of absolute necessity. "Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too." It said all the non-essential banking services, internet banking, mobile banking and electronic payment options such as RTGS and NEFT can be availed.

"We are working round-the-clock to ensure all our digital channels are up-to-date and have all information that you need during this period," it said. IBA has also advised banks to use digital platform for lending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...

India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger tra...

Portugal to repatriate passengers of cruise ship from Brazil

Portuguese authorities began the coronavirus testing and repatriation process for 1,338 passengers aboard a cruise ship en route from Brazil that docked in Lisbon on Sunday after its other European stopovers were canceled.The interior minis...

Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia votes for president

The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia is holding a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition. Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020