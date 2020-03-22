Coronavirus impact: Maruti Suzuki suspends production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said it will suspend production at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana due to the coronavirus outbreak. "The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) with immediate effect till further notice," MSI said in a regulatory filing.
The company's research and development centre at Rohtak will also remain closed, it added. The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy, MSI said.
The company's two plants in Haryana -- Manesar and Gurgaon -- churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum..
