COVID-19: Metro train services in Lucknow suspended till March 31

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:04 IST
Metro Rail services in Lucknow will remain suspended till March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said

"The orders have been issued in accordance with the instruction from Government of India to close all Metro Rail services across the country for containing coronavirus spread," MD Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav said

He added that such stringent actions have now become "inevitable" to guard against the pandemic.

