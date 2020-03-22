Coronavirus: Goa flights come down to 18 per day from 77
The number of flights from Goaairport has been reduced to 18 from the regular schedule of 77in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said AirportDirector Gagan Malik on Sunday
He informed that 1,000 people left from here forRussia and the United Kingdom on Sunday on three charteredflights.
