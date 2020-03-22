Left Menu
Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

  Jammu
  Updated: 22-03-2020 20:08 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 19:42 IST
Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew', an Airport Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.

"A total of 21 flights were scheduled to operate from the Jammu airport today (Sunday). While seven flights got cancelled, the rest of the flights operated between 8.30 am and 3.15 pm," the AAI official said. While GoAir had announced last week that it would voluntarily suspend all flights on March 22 when the country will observe the 'Janta Curfew', IndiGo had said it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights.

Vistara had said it would operate a reduced number of flights. Five of the cancelled flights were scheduled to operate along Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector and one each on Mumbai-Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu-Srinagar sectors, the official said.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had called for the 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. He had asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge. Novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 341 on Sunday. The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported four cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

