Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "The well-being of employees and all stakeholders being the top priority, the company has temporarily announced shutdown of operations across all its four manufacturing plants with immediate effect till further notice," HMSI said in a statement.

The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the government policy, it added. The company has introduced work from policy for all its office-based associates, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services, the company said.

"In this ongoing unprecedented crisis, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of its employees and partners and wishes everyone a good health and safety," it added..

