Coronavirus: SpiceJet waives off notice period of 20 pilots who resigned

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:14 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:47 IST
SpiceJet has decided to waive off the notice period of around 20 pilots who recently put in their papers, the airlines said on Sunday, after the coronavirus outbreak drastically affected flight operations. In an email to one of the 20 pilots, the airline stated that as passenger traffic has been disrupted due to the pandemic, it is accepting the resignation with a "reduced notice period and accordingly, your last working day shall be March 22, 2020". The pilots of the budget carrier have to serve a notice period of six to 12 months.

"SpiceJet has decided to waive off the notice period of a few pilots (around 20 in number) who had resigned from the company. This is not a retrenchment as they were under notice period," its spokesperson told PTI. A few days back, due to falling revenues amid the pandemic, GoAir laid off its expat pilots, announced pay cut for its top leadership and gave leave without pay to its employees. Similarly, IndiGo last week had announced pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees. Air India has stated that it is cutting allowances of all employees - except cabin crew - by 10 per cent due to "insurmountable dip" in revenues amid the pandemic.

