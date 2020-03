AIRBUS - * PLANS PARTIAL RESUMPTION OF ASSEMBLY WORK IN FRANCE AND SPAIN ON MONDAY MARCH 23

* SAYS WORK STATIONS TO REOPEN ONLY WHEN COMPLIANT WITH NEW CORONAVIRUS SANITARY RULES * SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT HOME WORKING WHERE POSSIBLE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

