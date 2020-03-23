Left Menu
SIAM, ACMA ask automakers, auto component manufacturers to shut their plants

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 09:56 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 09:56 IST
Automobile makers and auto component manufacturers in India have been asked to shut their plants by their respective industry bodies in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) and ACMA (Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India) have both requested their members to consider plant shut down.

The members of SIAM and ACMA both in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and auto component industry have been asked to consider plant shut down for a limited time to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus, SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement. "This is in line with SIAM's motto of 'Building the Nation, Responsibly," he added.

Already Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp have announced temporary shut down of their respective manufacturing units as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the country..

