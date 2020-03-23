Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' local trains stopped till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:36 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' local trains stopped till Mar 31

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the railway authorities have suspended the local and outstation trains till March 31. The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai as over 80 lakh people travel in them everyday. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.

"All the suburban services have been stopped from Sunday midnight till March 31," a railway spokesperson said. The Railway Board on Sunday afternoon decided to suspend suburban services along with all other passenger trains to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city and other parts of the country.

This is the first time in past several decades that suburban trains have been stopped. Earlier in 1974, the suburban and long distance train services here were stopped for around 20 days due to trade union strike.

On Sunday, the railway authorities decided to suspend all the long distance passengers train services. The suburban trains in Mumbai ran on Sunday at lesser frequency and only people working with emergency and essential services were allowed to travel.

With 14 new cases found in the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients increased to 38 in Mumbai on Monday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Mumbai suburban network spreads from Churchgate to Dahanu on the Western Railway route and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and Khopoli on the Central Railway's main line.

The Central Railway also runs services from CSMT to Mahim and Panvel on the Harbour line, from Thane to Vashi and Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line and also operates the Belapur-Seawood-Kharkopar line..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers brace for second onslaught of crop-devouring locusts

By Dominic Kirui MAHIGA-MERU, Kenya, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After desert locusts invaded her farm in central Kenya, Mary Muthoni, 61, ran around her maize fields shouting and banging on an old iron sheet in a desperate attemp...

Guj:COVID-19 cases rise to 30, CM urges people to stay indoors

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 30, the state health department said on Monday. Out of the 12 cases reported on Monday, five are those...

Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the worlds economy bounces back in 2021, Canadas trade financing agency predicted on Monday. Export Development Canada said in its twice-yearly...

Alaska faces triple hit from coronavirus due to reliance on oil, fishing, tourism

The U.S. state of Alaska is so far distant from the worst medical ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy is in critical condition.Alaska is especially vulnerable because it depends on oil, tourism and fisheries basic industri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020