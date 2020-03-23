Coronavirus: Hero Group arm Rockman Industries suspends all operations at seven plants
Rockman Industries, the auto components arm of the Hero Group, on Monday said it has suspended all operations at its seven manufacturing facilities till March-end due to coronavirus outbreak
"As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to suspend operations after the government's directive for prevention against COVID-19," Rockman Industries said in a statement
The company, which has plants at Ludhiana, Haridwar, Bawal, Chennai, Tirupati and Halol, said all employees, whether contractual or permanent, will be retained. Rockman Industries employs around 7,200 people across its plants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
