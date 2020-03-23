Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:31 IST
Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the world's economy bounces back in 2021, Canada's trade financing agency predicted on Monday. Export Development Canada said in its twice-yearly forecast that the recession would largely occur during the first half of 2020, but noted that unlike the 2008 fiscal crisis, global demand was not fundamentally weak.

"Recession is practically unavoidable at this point," said Peter Hall, the agency's chief economist. "Global growth will be exceptionally weak this year before we see a strong rebound in 2021," he added in a statement.

The agency said global growth in 2020 would be just 1.6% — the worst performance since the financial crisis — before posting a 5.3% gain in 2021. Its predictions for Canada were 0.4% in 2020 and 3.8% in 2021. Canada, a major crude exporter, has been hit by an oil price war as well as lower demand. The Canadian dollar hit a four-year low on Thursday before recovering a little on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fed: New Main Street program meant to ensure all firms have access to credit

A Federal Reserve Main Street lending program still under development is meant to dovetail with proposals under consideration by Congress to make sure the full range of U.S. companies, from the smallest to the largest, have access to credit...

Prohibitory orders imposed in Haridwar's urban areas

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in the urban areas of Uttarakhands Haridwar district amid the statewide lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat. The prohibitory orders will r...

PM Modi asks stakeholders from industry to allow employees to work from home

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with industry representatives via video conference from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country.Prime Minister said that while the government...

IOC has sought update on health and preparations of Olympic-bound athletes this week: Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday said the IOC has asked all members to furnish updates on health and preparations of their Olympic-bound athletes this week as it deliberates on the fate of the Tokyo Games amid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020