Euro zone bond markets find steadier ground; Bund yields down from 10-month highs

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:04 IST
The euro area's bond markets steadied on Monday after days of heightened volatility and wild swings, as investors assessed the impact of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus in the face of coronavirus. Germany is readying an emergency budget worth more than 150 billion euros ($160 billion) to shore up jobs and businesses at risk from the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's finance minister said on Saturday.

Expectations for higher spending across the euro zone have put upward pressure on bond yields, but those rises were also expected to be contained by the rise in asset purchases announced by the European Central Bank last week. "It's true, we've had a lot of volatility and the ECB's announcement had a lot of impact last week, especially on peripheral bond markets," said Natixis' head of research solutions Cyril Regnat.

"The dust is definitely settling and we come back to a context which is characterised by a flight to quality." As stock markets took another beating on Monday, bond yields in Germany and the United States fell.

The 10-year Bund yield last traded down 5 basis points on the day at around -0.39%, more than 20 bps lower from last week's 10-month highs. U.S. Treasury yields were also lower. Italian 10-year borrowing costs were 2 bps higher on the day at 1.65% .

"European government bonds should find support in the tug of war between giant supply prospects and massive central bank buying," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area, the five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, fell to a new record low at 0.7234%.

The bleak outlook for inflation was one more reason to expect some support for bond markets going forward despite recent volatility, analysts said. They added that they would pay close attention to the ECB's weekly update on bond purchases last week, which would provide a first indication of how strong the support from asset purchases was for the week -- before the ECB's ramped-up bond purchases.

