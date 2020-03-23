Coronavirus impact: Kia Motors, BMW, Renault temporarily halt operations

Kia Motors, luxury car maker BMW, and French automaker Renault on Monday announced temporarily closure of production activities at their respective plants due to coronavirus pandemic. "In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 and keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India, the company has decided to suspend all its operations with immediate effect," Kia Motors India said in a statement.

With this, company's manufacturing facility in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice, it added. Similarly, BMW Group India said that for well-being of its employees in midst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, work from home has been implemented across company's offices with immediate effect.

The employees under sales vertical and BMW India Financial Services will work from home until March 31, it added. "Local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai has accordingly been stopped till March 31, 2020," the automaker said.

Renault said it has also temporarily suspended production at its Alliance manufacturing facility, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) in Chennai. "In view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and to help prevent spread of the virus, production has been temporarily suspended at our Alliance Plant. We will await further notifications from the state government to resume operations," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India.

All employees in company's corporate and regional offices, including Chennai, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune, will continue to work from home, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.