Omaxe appoints Vineet Nanda as President - sales, ops

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:22 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:22 IST
Realty firm Omaxe on Monday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as President – sales and operations

Nanda has served two other real estate companies - Central Park and M3M Ltd - before joining Omaxe, the company said in a statement

Omaxe has a diversified product portfolio with approx 119.5 million sq ft of delivered space in both real estate and construction contracting. Last month, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.68 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 9.04 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined to Rs 185.68 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 249.65 crore in same period last year.

