Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Several flights to and from Guwahati cancelled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:47 IST
COVID-19: Several flights to and from Guwahati cancelled

Several flights to and from the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati were cancelled on Monday due to poor patronisation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. GoAir cancelled its Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata G8- 295/296 and 532/546, Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 297/298, Delhi- Guwahati-Bagdogra 851/851, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Delhi 257/257, and Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 290, an AAI spokesman here said.

Indigos Agartala-Guwahati-Chennai 6E 119 has been cancelled up to March 28. GoAirs flights - Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata G8-295/296 and 532/546, Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 297/298, Delhi-Guwahati- Bagdogra 851/851, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Delhi 257/257 and Aizawl- Guwahati-Aizawl 290 were also cancelled, the spokesman said.

Cancelled flights of Spicejet are Mumbai-Guwahati- Bagdogra SG 6490/640, Jaipur-Guwahati-Chennai 341/346, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Mumbai 6481/6481, Chennai-Guwahati-Jaipur 345/342, Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati 8152/8162 and Dibrugarh- Guwahati-Dibrugarh 3319. Besides, Indigos Guwahati-Agartala-Guwahati 6E 112/119, Vistaras UK-721/722 Delhi-Guwahati-Delhi and Druk Airs KB-241/240 Paro-Guwahati-Paro also remained cancelled, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted; prevent black marketing and hoarding: PM to India Inc.

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted prevent black marketing and hoarding PM to India Inc....

Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnams fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported ...

Euro zone's response to coronavirus has 'no limits', says Eurogroup's Centeno

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the euro zones response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak will have no limits and will have much solidarity between countries at its core.Thats my determination as a minister in Portu...

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home; not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses.

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020