COVID-19: Several flights to and from Guwahati cancelled
Several flights to and from the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati were cancelled on Monday due to poor patronisation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. GoAir cancelled its Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata G8- 295/296 and 532/546, Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 297/298, Delhi- Guwahati-Bagdogra 851/851, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Delhi 257/257, and Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 290, an AAI spokesman here said.
Indigos Agartala-Guwahati-Chennai 6E 119 has been cancelled up to March 28. GoAirs flights - Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata G8-295/296 and 532/546, Aizawl-Guwahati-Aizawl 297/298, Delhi-Guwahati- Bagdogra 851/851, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Delhi 257/257 and Aizawl- Guwahati-Aizawl 290 were also cancelled, the spokesman said.
Cancelled flights of Spicejet are Mumbai-Guwahati- Bagdogra SG 6490/640, Jaipur-Guwahati-Chennai 341/346, Bagdogra-Guwahati-Mumbai 6481/6481, Chennai-Guwahati-Jaipur 345/342, Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati 8152/8162 and Dibrugarh- Guwahati-Dibrugarh 3319. Besides, Indigos Guwahati-Agartala-Guwahati 6E 112/119, Vistaras UK-721/722 Delhi-Guwahati-Delhi and Druk Airs KB-241/240 Paro-Guwahati-Paro also remained cancelled, he added.
