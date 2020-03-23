Left Menu
TVS Motor Company halts manufacturing ops in India, Indonesia

  PTI
  • |
  Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:08 IST
TVS Motor Company has decided to halt all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia till further notice following the coronavirus outbreak. All relevant employees have already been provided with work from home facility, the company said in a statement.

"The well-being of the employees is paramount for the company. The immediate focus is to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the extended enterprise including suppliers, dealers and our customers," it said. The company said it will protect jobs and salaries following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company would work closely with its dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of "this unexpected difficulty," the statement added..

