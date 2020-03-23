Lockdown: TCS iON offers free access to digital glassrooms

Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI): TCS iON has announced that in the wake of nation-wide lockdowns of schools and colleges, it is offering access to its digital glassroom, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutes across the country. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glassrooms, said TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The TCS iON digital glassroom is a mobile and web education platform for schools and colleges that empowers educators to engage with students in real time by sharing lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, using interactive methods like polls, debates, quiz, surveys and many more tools, a TCS statement said. As an add-on, the platform also provides an embedded live classroom, which simulates live classroom teaching, it said.

