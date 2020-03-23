Left Menu
Govt mulls allowing partially colour blind obtain driving licence

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:28 IST
The government is contemplating allowing those with colour blindness get driving licence after having consulted the matter with medical experts. Issuing a draft notification, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought suggestions and comments from various statkeholders for an amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling such individuals obtain driving licence.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling colour blind people procure driving licence, MoRTH said in a statement on Monday. "It was brought to the notice of the ministry that the colour blind citizens were not being able to get the driving licence made although they are able to perform all functions properly except from identifying colours. The matter was sympathetically examined consulting the medical experts," the statement said. It had been reported that the citizens with certain degree of colour blindness can be provided with driving licence and this is being done in many countries of the world, it added.

Being sensitive to the issues raised and considering the demand of such citizens, the ministry has issued a draft notification ... for amendment to Form 1 and 1A of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for soliciting comments and suggestions from all stake holders," it added. The suggestions or comments can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi by April 15, it added.

