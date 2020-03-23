Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Gangtok
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:42 IST
Sikkim CM focuses on development of marginalized people in Rs

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday presented a budget of Rs 9,100 crore for 2020-21 fiscal, stressing to take up development programmes for the vulnerable and marginalized sections of society. On the inaugural day of two-day budget session, Tamang, who also holds finance portfolio, presented the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government s second budget.

The budget aims at raising the standard of living of the marginalized section of the people by implementing various schemes and programmes, the chief minister said. Details of the budget are not immediately available as mediapersons were not allowed inside the House in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Discussion and voting on the budget will take place on Tuesday, Speaker L B Das said. Earlier, state Governor Ganga Prasad addressed the inaugural sitting of the budget session during which he lauded the performance of the Tamang government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

