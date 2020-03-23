COVID-19: Banks in Bengal to transact till 2 pm

Following the lockdown in most parts of West Bengal in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banking transactions in the state will be reduced by two hours till 2 pm instead of 4 pm from Tuesday, an official of the State Level Banker's Committee (SLBC) said here. The decision was taken at an SLBC meeting on Monday.

Ashok Pradhan, MD & CEO of the United Bank of India (UBI), the convenor of SLBC in West Bengal, told PTI that banks will carry out basic four operations -- deposits, withdrawals, remittances and government transactions. "For the time being, banking transactions will be held till 2 pm. To observe social distancing, we will ask customers not to come to the bank for passbook printing. It is being suspended for the time being," he said.

All rural branches will remain open, and in the metros where branches are concentrated within a certain area, services will be provided in a truncated manner as all of them are in CBS platform, an official of the UCO Bank said. At the SLBC meeting, discussions were also held on how employees will reach the office during banking hours due to the lockdown when no public transport will be available, he said.

Banking services were exempted from the purview of the lockdown which will continue till March 27..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.