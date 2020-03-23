Left Menu
Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:32 IST
Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up voucher and bundle-free calling minutes to non-Jio networks in these vouchers.

"To ensure that everyone stays connected while at home, Jio will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges, for this (coronavirus) period," Reliance Industries Ltd said in a statement. JioFibre broadband customers are required to pay Rs 2,500 at the time of installation. Of which, Rs 1,500 is refundable at the time of surrendering the connection.

"Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit," the company said. The company has started offering double data across its 4G data add-on vouchers which will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional costs.

"As its ongoing commitment, Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country," the statement said. State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL took lead last week to announce free broadband plans and additional data for their customers to support work from home.

