Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour Min asks states, concerned ministries to ensure no job or pay cut by employers amid lock down

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:18 IST
Labour Min asks states, concerned ministries to ensure no job or pay cut by employers amid lock down

The Labour Ministry has asked states and central ministries concerned to ensure that employers do not fire their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers, or reduce their wages amid COVID-19 outbreak as it would deepen the crisis. The ministry has also asked the state and ministries that all employees going on leave during the lockdown period, they should be deemed on duty without any consequential pay cut. "In the backdrop of such challenging situation, all the employers of public or private establishments may be advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from the job or reduce their wages," Labour Secretary H K Smariya said in a letter to all chief secretaries and concerned ministries. "If any worker takes leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period. Further, if the place of employment is to be made non-operational due to COVID-19, the employee of such units will be deemed to be on duty." Samariya is of the view of that the termination of employees from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crises and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this epidemic. He has asked the chief secretaries and concerned ministries to issue necessary advisory to employers/owners of all establishment under their purview.

The Labour Secretary noted that the World is facing a catastrophic situation due to outbreak of COVID-19 and in order to combat this challenge, coordinated joint efforts of all sections of society are required. In view of COVID-19, there may be incidences that employee's/worker's services are dispensed with on this pretext or the employee/worker are forced to go on leave without wage/salaries, said Samariya expressing his apprehensions. He has written to the secretaries of house & urban affairs and public enterprises. Besides he has also written a similar letter to all employers' and workers' organisations (trade unions).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

1.7 billion told to stay home worldwide over virus

Some 1.7 billion people have been asked to stay home in over 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday. Some countries have imposed mand...

Western supply chains buckle as coronavirus lockdowns spread

Freight carriers are struggling to deliver goods by land, sea or air as the coronavirus pandemic forces Western governments to impose lockdowns, threatening supplies of vital products including medicines into the most affected areas, such a...

Chinese attitudes shift as a result of coronavirus - survey

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shift in attitudes in China, with less tolerance of individualistic behaviour and a greater tendency to recognise the contributions of others, according to a survey conducted during the epidemic.Dutch-b...

Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced a lockdown from March 24 till month end in the entire state as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 33. The government earlier announced stricter measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020