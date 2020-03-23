Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dabur suspends manufacturing except for hand sanitizers, ayurvedic medicines

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:18 IST
Dabur suspends manufacturing except for hand sanitizers, ayurvedic medicines

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Monday announced suspension of its manufacturing operations across India, excluding essential items such as Ayurvedic medicines, and hand sanitisers. Following the government’s directions on lockdowns across cities to ensure public safety to prevent the spread of Covid 19 virus, Dabur has temporarily suspended the manufacturing operations till March 31.

“We have temporarily suspended production at our manufacturing units till March 31, 2020, except for essential products like Ayurvedic medicines, Chyawanprash, hand sanitisers, hand wash etc.  in the larger public interest,” said Dabur India in a statement. According to the company, “The situation is still dynamic and uncertain and it is difficult to evaluate or quantify the impact at this point of time. A lot will depend on the stabilization of the overall scenario arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The ayurvedic healthcare company has increased production and supply of products like Chyawanprash, Giloy, Honitus in addition to fast-tracking the introduction of hand sanitisers.

“We have also enhanced supplies to e-commerce,” it added. The company expects the business to revive once the situation improves.

“We are planning to stay the course in terms of our strategy and operations and will continue to invest behind our brands and business. We have a strong product portfolio and wide distribution network, which we plan to leverage and pave the way for normalization in the next few months,” it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J-K High Court creates fund to tackle coronavirus threat

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday created a dedicated fund to combat coronavirus pandemic and provide relief to those affected by the disease. In a full court meeting, the high court decided that the Chief Justice and all the judge...

Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action against violators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the people should observe the lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus or face strict action. He also announced that 50 per cent of the DTC buses will be opera...

Airtel proposes roaming pact to all telcos to avoid service interruption

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has written to its competitors Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL for a roaming agreement to facilitate uninterrupted services to support work from home offered by almost all entities in the country am...

U.N. chief calls for global truce so world can focus on coronavirus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020