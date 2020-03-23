Dabur suspends manufacturing except for hand sanitizers, ayurvedic medicines

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Monday announced suspension of its manufacturing operations across India, excluding essential items such as Ayurvedic medicines, and hand sanitisers. Following the government’s directions on lockdowns across cities to ensure public safety to prevent the spread of Covid 19 virus, Dabur has temporarily suspended the manufacturing operations till March 31.

“We have temporarily suspended production at our manufacturing units till March 31, 2020, except for essential products like Ayurvedic medicines, Chyawanprash, hand sanitisers, hand wash etc. in the larger public interest,” said Dabur India in a statement. According to the company, “The situation is still dynamic and uncertain and it is difficult to evaluate or quantify the impact at this point of time. A lot will depend on the stabilization of the overall scenario arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The ayurvedic healthcare company has increased production and supply of products like Chyawanprash, Giloy, Honitus in addition to fast-tracking the introduction of hand sanitisers.

“We have also enhanced supplies to e-commerce,” it added. The company expects the business to revive once the situation improves.

“We are planning to stay the course in terms of our strategy and operations and will continue to invest behind our brands and business. We have a strong product portfolio and wide distribution network, which we plan to leverage and pave the way for normalization in the next few months,” it added..

