BRIEF-U.S. SEC Provides Temporary Additional Flexibility to Registered Investment Companies Affected by Coronavirus

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: * U.S. SEC SAYS PROVIDES TEMPORARY ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY TO REGISTERED INVESTMENT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* SEC SAYS RELIEF IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE FUNDS WITH ADDITIONAL TOOLS TO MANAGE THEIR PORTFOLIOS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS * SEC SAYS PERMITS FUNDS TO USE ADDITIONAL FUNDING AND OTHER TOOLS TO MANAGE THEIR PORTFOLIOS FOR THE BENEFIT OF INVESTORS Source text: https://bit.ly/2JbEQvW

