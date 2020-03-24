Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arokya to Ensure Uninterrupted Milk Supply

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:38 IST
Arokya to Ensure Uninterrupted Milk Supply

CHENNAI, India, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to ensure the essential commodity of milk is available to customers, Arokya Milk has taken all necessary steps and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply. Arokya Milk, a product of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has taken adequate safety and hygiene measures to ensure quality milk is available to the customers. Arokya Milk gives utmost importance to cleanliness and safety protocols at processing and distribution points. The company has also taken necessary steps to ensure the availability of cattle feed for dairy farmers and also necessary packing material for packaging of milk and curd.

Arokya Milk assures the customers that all necessary possible steps have been taken for the continuous supply of their milk. They want their customers to continue to support their efforts. About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000 and is engaged in producing and marketing - Arun Icecreams - South Indias leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAPs products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136591/Arokya_Milk_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany to return to austerity after coronavirus crisis - minister

The German government will return to its savings policy once the coronavirus crisis is over, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday, adding that Europes largest economy had committed to paying debt back from 2023.Ge...

Released after eight-month detention, Omar Abdullah leaves makeshift detention centre for home.

Released after eight-month detention, Omar Abdullah leaves makeshift detention centre for home....

Omidyar Network India announces USD 1 mn funding to tackle COVID-19

Global impact investing platform&#160;Omidyar Network on Tuesday announced to invest USD 1 million Rs 7.5 crore as rapid response funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. It has invited proposals that support the lower 60 per cen...

China says most of its imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals

Chinas foreign ministry said on Tuesday that most of the so-called imported cases of the coronavirus reported in the country so far involve Chinese nationals who have traveled to China from overseas.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020