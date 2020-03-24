Arokya to Ensure Uninterrupted Milk Supply

CHENNAI, India, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to ensure the essential commodity of milk is available to customers, Arokya Milk has taken all necessary steps and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply. Arokya Milk, a product of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has taken adequate safety and hygiene measures to ensure quality milk is available to the customers. Arokya Milk gives utmost importance to cleanliness and safety protocols at processing and distribution points. The company has also taken necessary steps to ensure the availability of cattle feed for dairy farmers and also necessary packing material for packaging of milk and curd.

Arokya Milk assures the customers that all necessary possible steps have been taken for the continuous supply of their milk. They want their customers to continue to support their efforts. About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000 and is engaged in producing and marketing - Arun Icecreams - South Indias leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAPs products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

