Coronavirus impact: Mahindra CIE temporarily suspends production activities

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:23 IST
Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive has suspended production activities in all plants across the country, except in Karnataka, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company and its subsidiaries, including Aurangabad Electricals Ltd, have suspended operations at all the manufacturing units in India, except in Karnataka, from March 23 till the government restrictions are removed, Mahindra CIE Automotive said in a regulatory filing.

The operations at Karnataka plants shall be suspended from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020. However, the same is subject to review of rapidly changing circumstances, it added. The company's subsidiary in Italy, Metallcastello SpA, has also suspended its operation from March 23, Mahindra CIE Automotive said.

The closure is expected till April 6, 2020, it added. "In Germany, due to the reduction of the demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, our subsidiary Schoneweiss & Co GmbH will be also closed for next two weeks," it said.

The other two German subsidiaries, Gesenkschmiede Schneider GmbH and Falkenroth Umformtechnik GmbH will continue its operation, but at a reduced output, during this period, it noted. Besides, the company's Spain-based subsidiaries will stop operations for next two weeks to adapt output to the new demand, it added.

