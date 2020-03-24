Left Menu
Adani Tansmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 125 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:53 IST
Adani Transmission Ltd on Tuesday said it has bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 125 crore. "The company has bought back 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 125 crore on March 23, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Adani Transmission, an Adani group company, is the country's largest private transmission firm with a cumulative network of more than 14,800 circuit km. Shares of the company were trading 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 178.45 on BSE.

