Adani Tansmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 125 cr

Adani Transmission Ltd on Tuesday said it has bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 125 crore. "The company has bought back 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 125 crore on March 23, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Adani Transmission, an Adani group company, is the country's largest private transmission firm with a cumulative network of more than 14,800 circuit km. Shares of the company were trading 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 178.45 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

