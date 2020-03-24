Ready to assist authorities in providing essential services,

Uber said on Tuesday it is readyto assist authorities in providing essential services andtransporting medical supplies, in the light of the COVID-19outbreak

"We stand ready to assist both central and other stateauthorities in providing essential services to airports, railstations and hospitals; transporting medical supplies, as wellas moving healthcare providers for providing emergencysupport", an company spokesperson said

Uber said it is currently supporting the Karnatakagovernment in transporting municipal officials and policeofficers to visit the homes of quarantined citizens.

