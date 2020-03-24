Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:58 IST
Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields reacted little to a historic slump in the region's business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index (PMI) readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the bloc's economies. Bond markets had already been bracing for a huge downturn, and were weighing this against an expected rise in issuance as governments step up fiscal stimulus to counter the slowdown.

Euro zone business activity crumbled, with IHS Markit's euro zone composite flash PMI plummeting to a record low of 31.4 from February's 51.6, well below the 50 level that signals growth and far lower than Reuters poll expectations "It's that it's a bit old news, and the developments have been really quick, so the market is more likely to trade on what's happened since," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Further measures to lock down populations came into effect after the survey was conducted, meaning that the actual economic downturn in March is likely to be greater. "There's been a strong market intervention by the Fed, and I think this is more conducive of a positive mood and the market," Bouvet said of the lack of market reaction.

Germany's 10-year yield was up 2 basis points on the day at -0.36%, compared with a 4 bps rise before the PMI releases , small moves when compared to record lows hit at -0.90% earlier in March. "I think we have reached some kind of equilibrium trading range in safe havens," said DZ Bank strategist Rene Albrecht.

"Given the prospect for the economic downturn and much more issuance going forward, I think the level where yields are settling down is the place for them to be." Bond yields were up overall on the day alongside stocks , extending a reversal of last week's pattern, when safe-haven bonds and shares fell as investors sold liquid assets to make up for losses elsewhere.

Germany sold 2.9 billion euros of two-year bonds and retained another 1.1 billion euros with demand exceeding the amount sold by a relatively weak 1.2 times. Spain is expected to sell a seven-year bond via a syndicate of banks.

Later on Tuesday euro zone finance ministers will discuss European Commission proposals to make use of the bloc's bailout fund to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Italy is in favour of allowing the fund to provide financial support without conditionality, and also supports the issuance of European Union bonds.

Germany once again dismissed calls for joint debt issuance on Monday. Germany's government, which will finance a new supplementary budget of 156 billion euros with new borrowing to tackle the impact of the outbreak, will return to its savings policy once the crisis is over, its economy minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Ministry prepares SOP to be adhered at ports to deal with COVID-19

In connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of State IC for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the situation at all major ports regarding cargo handling, SOP, payment to casual laborers, etc., through video conferencing,...

Airlines hike estimate of virus revenue hit to $250 bln

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than 250 billion.We clearly need massive action...

Australia faces new restrictions as coronavirus cases jump

Australia will close food outlets at shopping centers, place limits on weddings and funerals and ban overseas travel, the government said on Tuesday, after a jump in the number of coronavirus infections.Many of the newly identified cases of...

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020