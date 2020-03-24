Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPAI urges Sebi to close stock markets till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:02 IST
CPAI urges Sebi to close stock markets till Mar 31

The Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) has urged market regulator Sebi to close down operations at all exchanges till March 31 in case broking services cannot be classified as essentials by all the state governments. Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has also requested Sebi to close stock exchanges for at least two days, which will give brokerage firms time to close their entire outstanding positions, in case all states do not declare stock broking as an essential service, exempting it from lockdown.

The centre had on Monday requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The demands from Anmi and CPAI come against the backdrop of instances of brokers, depository participants and other personnel related to stock markets facing difficulties in commuting to their workplaces.

In a letter to Sebi, CPAI President Narinder Wadhwa said that measures such as lockdown, curfews and section 144 undertaken by so many state governments to contain the threat to human life from Covid-19 pandemic have also made commuting increasingly difficult; and in coming days, it might be nearly impossible for the staff to reach the office. The staff of broking entities could barely manage to run operations as they could reach the office with great difficult, as per the letter written on Monday.

So far, only three states – Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan - have declared stock broking as an essential service. Other states have not declared stock markets operations at par with essential services. Even though the regulator and exchanges have allowed operations from locations other than declared, reaching the location of critical operations is an arduous task, Wadhwa said.

“Risk is perhaps not confined to only financial risk, market risk but even risk to human life - which is much bigger than any systematic risk. Situation is in constant flux... the entire state of Maharashtra is now under curfew,” he added. CPAI has requested Sebi to take up with all the state governments to get broking also classified as an essential service on par with Maharashtra.

It is disadvantageous to members and lakhs of investors in all those states where it is not classified as an essential service as otherwise they are not able to access the market practically. “...We request you (Sebi) to consider to close down all exchanges operations with appropriate directions till March 31, 2020, initially if the request of classifying broking as an essential service cannot be considered as feasible; and take a fresh review of the situation later”.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 states and union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Ministry prepares SOP to be adhered at ports to deal with COVID-19

In connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of State IC for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the situation at all major ports regarding cargo handling, SOP, payment to casual laborers, etc., through video conferencing,...

Airlines hike estimate of virus revenue hit to $250 bln

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than 250 billion.We clearly need massive action...

Australia faces new restrictions as coronavirus cases jump

Australia will close food outlets at shopping centers, place limits on weddings and funerals and ban overseas travel, the government said on Tuesday, after a jump in the number of coronavirus infections.Many of the newly identified cases of...

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020