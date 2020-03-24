Amara Raja group to suspend manufacturing ops till March

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Amara Raja Group on Tuesday said it has decided to suspend manufacturing operations till March-end in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Considering that most of the manufacturing operations are continuous process in nature, steps for safe shutdown have commenced, the Tirupati-based group said in a statement.

The group will be reviewing the situation continuously and will take all necessary steps as required from time to time, it added. The Amara Raja group employs around 16,000 people.

