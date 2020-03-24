Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown

Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one-stop shops providing key essential services such as banking services, ATM services, online pharmacy, telemedicine health services including unlimited tele & video consultation with expert doctors & home blood test facility and online shopping of groceries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:28 IST
Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown
Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep Kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI/ PR Newswire): Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one-stop shops providing key essential services such as banking services, ATM services, online pharmacy, telemedicine health services including unlimited tele & video consultation with expert doctors & home blood test facility and online shopping of groceries. In the light of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 that was invoked by the government, all non-essential service providers/ officers need to follow restraint and remain closed.

However, establishments providing essential services are excluded such as providers of services such as banking and ATM, drinking water & sewerage, food & groceries, hospitals, medical stores and centres, telephone and internet services. Vakrangee feels proud to share that during such a crucial crisis situation of COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras are operational to provide the key essential services and thus serving the nation.

At the same time, health of their franchisees and customers is important and all Vakrangee Kendras are maintaining complete safety protocols and also maintaining proper hygiene at the outlets. "We believe at this moment of crisis; it is our duty to help people and make these essential services available at the citizens to make their lives easier. We have further reduced the prices and offered discounts to make these services more affordable for the citizens. This would not only help our citizens but also help the nation to avoid any panic like situation," said Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd.

"Although there are field level and delivery challenges, we are striving our best efforts to keep these essential services available across our network of stores. We are committed towards our duty and responsibility to make sure these key services are available to the citizens in this moment of crises," Nandwana added. Vakrangee currently has more than 23,000 (10,000 plus operational & 13,000 plus under on-boarding process) which are spread across 30 states & UTs, 500 plus districts and 6,150 plus postal codes.

More than 70 percent of these outlets are in tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by 2020 and further enhance it to reach 3,00,000 nextgen outlets by FY 2024-25. This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Kapoor asks people to be like his dog who prefers to 'chill at home'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus in an adorable manner through a short video of his dog who likes to chill at home. The actor took to Twitter to share the video of his pawed-fri...

Curfew in five MP districts

Curfew was imposed in Shivpuri and Gwalior districts and the towns of Khajuraho and Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after new coronavirus cases were reported. It took the number of districts in Madhya Pradesh wh...

States should immediately earmark hospitals for management of COVID-19 cases: Cabinet Secy to Chief Secretaries

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries that all states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further...

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits -CNN

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, CNN reported on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020