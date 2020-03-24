Left Menu
Development News Edition

CERC defers real-time power market by 2 months till June 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:05 IST
CERC defers real-time power market by 2 months till June 1

Power regulator CERC has decided to defer the implementation of real-time power market till June 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. Earlier, it was scheduled to kick in from April 1 this year.

The real-time power market (RPM) enables consumers, including distribution companies (discoms) and captive users, to buy power on exchanges just an hour before delivery. The official told PTI that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has issued an order recently about deferring the implementation of RPM on the request of industry.

The official also said necessary trials could not be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A large number of industry workers are working from home in the wake of the pandemic.

The hearing of stakeholders on the draft regulation on a real-time power market was completed last year. The regulation for RPM was also passed. Power exchanges and industry players were preparing for the launch of RPM on April 1, 2020.

Currently, consumers, including discoms and captive users, can buy power a day prior in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) on the power exchanges where trading is done for two hours daily from 10 am to 12 noon. The main purpose of introducing real-time power market is to deal with the renewables interference and better portfolio management by power general companies (gencos), discoms and other consumers.

With more and more renewable energy capacity being added to power grids, there would be need for sudden ramp-up and downsizing of supply. The consumers can plan their energy supplies in a better way and gencos would be able to increase or decrease their output accordingly.

Under the new system, there will be 48 sessions of half an hour each in a day. It means that the trading of electricity would be done round the clock. After closing of the hour-an-hour session, the power delivery can be scheduled at an interval of one hour.

Thus, if a consumer buys power in the 1:30 pm-2 pm session, the electricity supply can be scheduled as early as 3 pm on the same day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer star Ronaldo donates equipment to Portuguese hospitals fighting coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes joined forces on Tuesday to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbons Santa Mar...

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the regions business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index PMI readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on the blocs economies.Bond...

Bosnia to halt passenger air traffic due to coronavirus

Bosnia will halt all passenger air traffic from March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Balkan countrys Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said on Tuesday. Only freight planes carrying medical aid for the country will be al...

Mexico suspends large gatherings over coronavirus, helps small businesses

Mexico will suspend all large public and private gatherings for a month as it attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus, while extending support to small businesses, government officials said on Tuesday.Speaking at a regular news briefi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020