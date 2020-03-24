Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plant closures to lead to a loss of over Rs 2,300 cr per day: SIAM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:13 IST
Plant closures to lead to a loss of over Rs 2,300 cr per day: SIAM

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said the closure of manufacturing plants by various automakers and component manufacturers due to coronavirus pandemic would lead to a revenue loss of over Rs 2,300 crore per day. "As per quick estimates by SIAM, it is expected that plant closure of auto OEMs and components will lead to loss of more than Rs 2,300 crore in turnover for each day of closure," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

All major automakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Tata Motors, Kia Motors and MG Motor India have announced temporary shutdown of plants. Two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have also suspended production.

Besides, tyre makers and other major auto component makers too have shut down manufacturing activities due to the coronavirus outbreak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer star Ronaldo donates equipment to Portuguese hospitals fighting coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes joined forces on Tuesday to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbons Santa Mar...

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the regions business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index PMI readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on the blocs economies.Bond...

Bosnia to halt passenger air traffic due to coronavirus

Bosnia will halt all passenger air traffic from March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Balkan countrys Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said on Tuesday. Only freight planes carrying medical aid for the country will be al...

Mexico suspends large gatherings over coronavirus, helps small businesses

Mexico will suspend all large public and private gatherings for a month as it attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus, while extending support to small businesses, government officials said on Tuesday.Speaking at a regular news briefi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020