Facebook eyeing multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio - report
Facebook is reportedly eyeing a multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio, Financial Times has reported on Tuesday.
The report said that Facebook was close to a preliminary deal for a 10 percent share in Reliance Jio before talks stalled because of coronavirus outbreak. Google had also reportedly been engaged in separate talks with Reliance Jio.
This is a developing story.
