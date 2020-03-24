Facebook eyeing multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio - report

Facebook is reportedly eyeing a multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio, Financial Times has reported on Tuesday.

The report said that Facebook was close to a preliminary deal for a 10 percent share in Reliance Jio before talks stalled because of coronavirus outbreak. Google had also reportedly been engaged in separate talks with Reliance Jio.

This is a developing story.

