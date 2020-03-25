Godrej Protekt commits 1 million handwash for free distribution under #ProtektIndiaMovement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Coronavirus (COVID-19) has become an alarming issue in India and around the world. Considering the severity of the matter, Godrej Protekt - the range of hand hygiene products from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) - has launched an initiative called 'Protekt India Movement'. Godrej Protekt through #ProtektIndiaMovement aims at building awareness amongst people by keeping them informed about the preventive measures to ensure protection against the coronavirus.

Under the #ProtektIndiaMovement, Godrej Protekt has commenced free distribution of 1 million packets of Mr Magic powder-to-liquid handwash in Maharashtra, the state reportedly with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The brand has partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and donated Mr Magic packets. Mr Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash is one of the most affordable liquid hand wash product at the price point of Rs 15.

The packets will be distributed amongst municipal staff and various workers of the civic bodies for better hand hygiene as they serve citizens during this pandemic. "GCPL stands in solidarity with people, health personnel, government workers and everyone who is working tirelessly to beat the coronavirus pandemic. We are thankful to BMC and TMC for partnering with us in distributing handwash to their staff and workers. Our intent is to equip them and their families with Mr Magic handwash as they carry out their duties. In coming days, we will be working with various government bodies and social institutions to give away over 1 million packets of Mr Magic hand wash. We are focusing all our energy in supporting the needs of our citizens. Thus, in public interest and in line with government regulations, we have reduced the price of our hand sanitisers by 66 per cent. We are determined to help all Indians be safe and healthy, to tide over this pandemic together", said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

"In these testing times, maintaining personal hygiene is very important. Godrej Protekt has committed two lakh Mr Magic handwash packets, which will be distributed across our outpost in Mumbai. All staff, labourers and contract workers will get Protekt Mr Magic handwash for ensuring their personal hygiene. By mixing one packet of Mr Magic powder in water, 200ml of handwash can be made for washing hands. I urge all our staff, labourers and contract workers to benefit from this initiative and be safe by washing your hands regularly", said Ashok Khaire, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Godrej Protekt has started noble initiative #ProtektIndiaMovement to make people understand the importance of handwashing. Coronavirus is easily transferred from hands to our body making us sick. Washing hands regularly is a key preventive measure to stop the spreading of this virus. We are thankful to Godrej Protekt for providing us one lakh packets of Mr Magic. We will be distributing Mr Magic amongst our staff, labourers, Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus conductors and teachers of TMC-run schools as they come in contact with many people. We want to spread the message of handwashing amongst our citizens in a right manner to win the fight against coronavirus", shared Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

As senior citizens are more vulnerable to coronavirus infection, Godrej Protekt will partner with leading NGO working for senior citizens, to offer packets of Mr Magic and education around handwashing. Godrej Protekt will reach out to various government organisations for further distribution of handwash packets. To ensure a steady supply, the brand has increased production to make its Protekt range of handwashes and sanitiser, especially the Mr Magic powder-to-liquid handwash, helping combat the virus.

The on-ground teams are working relentlessly to replenish stocks across channels in India as there is growing demand for such products. Earlier this month, Godrej Protekt launched #ProtektIndiaMovement, a multimedia and multi-channel campaign, to make sure that the message of washing hands regularly and correctly is conveyed to every Indian.

Toward this, it introduced #ProtektIndia anthem that focuses on spreading awareness on occasions of hand washing and mitigating panic. Many people, celebrities and over 100 influencers joined the movement and shared #ProtektIndia anthem reinforcing a small but tremendously impactful message - to wash hands regularly before and after everything we do. Godrej Protekt has also released an instructional video on handwashing and are partnering with news channels to broadcast it to a larger audience.

