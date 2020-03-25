Despite lockdown, Sonalika Tractors assures full wages to all staff

New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's youngest and fastest growing tractor brand has rolled out several measures towards the well-being of its employees, associates and society at large, in the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 threat. "We are in the midst of a global pandemic. At this need of the hour, we stand strong to ensure the well-being of all. At Sonalika, being people-centric is part of our core value. We are a vibrant organisation with a belief in the potential of humans to surmount all challenges and emerge winners. We will go the extra length to support our employees and their families, and have decided to ensure full wages to all our contractual workmen, adhoc staff, apprentice and trainees across our plants, businesses and offices for the tenure of the lockdown. Further, we have also released advance salary of 20 days for the month of March '20 to all Sonalika employees for them to manage possible exigencies. We will continue to work closely with the state level administration to ensure rolling out the required measures for the betterment of society and our nation", mentioned Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, while assuring the organisation on the prevailing situation.

