Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:53 IST
Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the world's top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the deadly disease continues to spread, traders have a rare semblance of optimism after weeks of carnage across global markets, with eyes fixed on Washington where lawmakers are thrashing out an emergency bill worth as much as USD 2 trillion around 10 percent of US gross domestic product.

"At this point, of the few outstanding issues, I don't see any that can't be overcome in the next few hours," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer told the chamber after meeting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The optimism, shared by Republican leaders and Mnuchin, was a ray of hope after partisan infighting had led to talks breaking down earlier this week.

The prospect of a massive spending splurge, combined with the Federal Reserve's pledge to essentially print as much cash is needed, sent Wall Street into overdrive Tuesday, with the Dow seeing its biggest percentage-point rise since 1933, while the S&P 500 enjoyed its best day in more than a decade. And the gains spread into Asia, which rallied for a second straight day.

Tokyo went into the break 5.7 percent higher, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, and Wellington all gained more than two percent. Seoul and Taipei each climbed more than four percent and Manila piled on more than five percent. Shanghai was a little shy of two percent higher. Adding to the more upbeat mood was the G7's promise to do "whatever is necessary".

The unprecedented moves are part of a worldwide response to the rapid financial shock caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has locked down countries including the US and brought the global economy to a juddering halt. "Risk assets are enjoying a nice rebound as the market digests the Fed's broadening QE move into the corporate space while the prospect of a big US fiscal stimulus edges closer to fruition," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

Hopes for the US deal and the Fed's promise to ramp up its bond-buying, also sent the dollar lower, a relief to investors as demand for the unit had seen it soar against peers, including a 35-year high against the pound. The crude market which has been hammered by the outbreak's impact on-demand, as well as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia also enjoyed a much-needed lift, though analysts cautioned the commodity still faced uncertainty.

However, observers warned that world markets were not out of the woods just yet as the number of infections and deaths continues to rise rapidly and the full economic impact is still unknown. "In 'buy the rumor, sell the news' fashion, the stock market could easily take another sharp leg lower once the good news is out, and investors conclude that it won't be enough (yet) to address what's going on in the real economy," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"Given the rapid succession of downgrades, we should likely expect more pain over the short term, as the situation in New York and California continues to deteriorate. And with the entire population of India going into a government-enforced a 21-day nationwide curfew, it doesn't suggest blue sky." Still, he did say that the US package "should be sufficient to avoid buttress Main Street from falling into a worst-case depression type scenario".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.5 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

Meteorological authorities in Japan didnt issue any tsunami alerts while U.S. authorities canceled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russias Kuril Islands.The U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the c...

Lockdown: Streets empty, village councils restricting entry of

Sreets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Barring those who were buying essential commoditi...

Qantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity

Qantas Airways Ltd on Wednesday secured A1.05 billion 627.8 million against its aircraft fleet to help it ride out the coronavirus crisis, sending its shares soaring, as airlines in the Asia-Pacific region sliced away capacity and jobs.Qant...

Experts peg India’s cost of COVID-19 lockdown at USD 120 bn

Pegging the cost of the COVID-19 lockdown at USD 120 billion approximately Rs 9 lakh crore or 4 per cent of the GDP, analysts on Wednesday sharply cut their growth estimates and stressed on the need to announce an economic package. The Rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020