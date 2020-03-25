Left Menu
Despite Lockdown, Sonalika Tractors Assures Full Wages to All Staff

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:52 IST
Despite Lockdown, Sonalika Tractors Assures Full Wages to All Staff

Becomes industry first to release March ‘20 advance salary of 20 days for employees to manage possible exigencies New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s youngest and fastest growing tractor brand has rolled out several measures towards the well-being of its employees, associates and society at large, on the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 threat. Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, assured the organisation on the prevailing situation, as he mentioned, “We are in the midst of a global pandemic. At this need of the hour, we stand strong to ensure the well-being of all. At Sonalika, being people-centric is part of our core value. We are a vibrant organisation with a belief in the potential of humans to surmount all challenges and emerge winners. We will go the extra length to support our employees and their families, and have decided to ensure full wages to all our contractual workmen, adhoc staff, apprentice and trainees across our plants, businesses and offices for the tenure of the lockdown. Further, we have also released advance salary of 20 days for the month of March ’20 to all Sonalika employees for them to manage possible exigencies. We will continue to work closely with the state level administration to ensure rolling out the required measures for the betterment of Society and our Nation.” Sonalika Tractors stands strong as the youngest and fastest growing tractor brand in country and No.1 in exports. It has the widest range of heavy duty tractors ranging from 20HP-120 HP which gets manufactured in its World’s No.1 largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant. The company has earned the trust of over 10 lakh farmers spread over more than 120 countries. Image 1: Rx 745III Sikander Image 2: Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group PWRPWR

