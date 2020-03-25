Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines may suffer $252 billion revenue loss due to COVID-19

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has updated its analysis of the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global air transport industry.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:55 IST
Airlines may suffer $252 billion revenue loss due to COVID-19
Airlines need $200 billion in liquidity support simply to survive. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has updated its analysis of the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global air transport industry. Owing to the severity of travel restrictions and the expected global recession, IATA now estimates that industry passenger revenues could plummet 252 billion dollars or 44 per cent below 2019's figure.

This is in a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for up to three months followed by a gradual economic recovery later this year. IATA's previous analysis of up to a 113 billion dollar revenue loss was made on March 5 before the countries around the world introduced sweeping travel restrictions that largely eliminated the international air travel market.

"The airline industry faces its gravest crisis. Within a matter of a few weeks, our previous worst-case scenario is looking better than our latest estimates," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "But without immediate government relief measures, there will not be an industry left standing. Airlines need 200 billion dollars in liquidity support simply to make it through," he said in a statement.

Some governments have already stepped forward, but many more need to follow suit, said de Juniac. The latest analysis envisions that under this scenario, severe restrictions on travel are lifted after three months. The recovery in travel demand later this year is weakened by the impact of the global recession on jobs and confidence.

Full-year passenger demand (revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) declines 38 per cent compared to 2019. Industry capacity (available seat kilometres or ASKs) in domestic and international markets declines 65 per cent during the second quarter ended June 30 compared to a year-ago period, but in this scenario recovers to a 10 per cent decline in the fourth quarter.

IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.5 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

Meteorological authorities in Japan didnt issue any tsunami alerts while U.S. authorities canceled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russias Kuril Islands.The U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the c...

Lockdown: Streets empty, village councils restricting entry of

Sreets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Barring those who were buying essential commoditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020