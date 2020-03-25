Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhiway becomes Sovrin Steward

Dhiway, India's first Verifiable Data Exchange platform, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sovrin Foundation as a Steward of the Sovrin Network.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:39 IST
Dhiway becomes Sovrin Steward
Dhiway. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dhiway, India's first Verifiable Data Exchange platform, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sovrin Foundation as a Steward of the Sovrin Network. Dhiway joins a group of more than 75 other companies that maintain the operation of a decentralized global public network enabling self-sovereign identity (SSI) on the internet.

The Sovrin Network assures people and organizations who are part of the network a complete control of their data and online security and privacy through SSI - a decentralized digital identity system using distributed ledger technology. Sovrin Stewards are organizations that run validator nodes to operate the network which can read and write to the Sovrin ledger. Sovrin Stewards commit resources, time, and computing power to support this network, and they are spread across all continents, making the Sovrin Network truly global.

Based in Bengaluru, India, Dhiway is a startup which aims to build a verifiable data exchange framework designed to enable trusted digital transactions between everyone and everything using open standards and technologies. Dhiway provides a trust framework which empowers individuals with ownership of data while providing cryptographic security, making the proofs verifiable.

"These are exciting times for us," said KP Pradeep, CEO of Dhiway. "Dhiway's engagement with the Sovrin Foundation is a commitment towards participating in the community. We will always be available to mentor, guide, and partner with individuals and companies in this journey of enabling SSI for exchange of data over the internet," he added. "We are pleased to have Dhiway support the Sovrin Network as a Steward," said Phil Windley, Chair of the Sovrin Foundation Board of Trustees.

"The Dhiway team is passionate about SSI and the global adoption of Sovrin, and we look forward to their future contributions," he added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Engineering student develops pendant to ensure social distancing

Are you finding it difficult to maintain the mandatory one meter distance from other people to avoid coronavirus infection Do you forget to wash your hands regularly Dont fret as an engineering student in Punjab has found a solution for all...

EXPLAINER-China's symptom-free coronavirus carriers raise fears of new wave of infections

The existence of a substantial but unknown number of asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus in China has raised concerns among the public that people could still be spreading COVID-19 without knowing they are sick.As the virus continues to wr...

Iran rejects 'foreign' help as virus death toll nears 2,000

A senior Iranian official Tuesday ruled out foreign help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the countrys death toll from the illness neared 2,000. Due to Irans national...

Halfords forecasts 25% sales drop, tries to save cash

British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords warned that it was likely that sales would drop sharply as a result of government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prompting it to try to save cash. The company said it would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020