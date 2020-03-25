Get a Personal Loan Instantly, Without Leaving Home With Bajaj Finserv

Customers can avail the money they need in 20 minutes, no physical verification necessary PUNE, India, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While it is always ideal to have an emergency fund set aside for the unexpected, many times unplanned expenses come up that require immediate funding. Availing a loan is a smart way to bolster one's finances in times of need. Customers prefer to mitigate their short term, unplanned financial requirements by availing a personal loan. And lenders such as Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans with paperless processing and instant disbursal in as little as 20 minutes right from the comfort of the customers' home. What makes this funding option from Bajaj Finserv attractive is the ease of application and borrower-friendly policies that ensure instant approval and disbursement, easy repayment, and several other benefits, allowing customers to utilise the sum according to their requirement. Offering one of India's fastest personal loans with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, gives borrowers access to instant funds. Customers can get the money immediately without any documentation on availing their pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv.

What's even more attractive is that the customer can avail this at the convenience of their home/office in a matter of a few clicks. Here are some of the features of an instant personal loan offered by Bajaj Finserv 1. Straightforward application process Eligible customers have to key in their name and contact number to check the pre-approved offer for them. They need to review their details in a pre-filled form and provide some additional information, if required; choose an amount up to their pre-approved limit and avail the money immediately.

2. Minimal to zero documentation The documentation process for an instant personal loan is hassle-free and minimal. Depending upon the eligibility and offer customized for them, customers may have to even submit zero documents to avail the loan. The entire process is paperless, thereby giving the customer the comfort of not having to step out of the door. 3. Flexible tenors Customers can repay their loans with ease by opting for a tenor that suits their financial capacity the best. They can toggle between different tenors to find out the EMI payable on the offer.

With customized pre-approved loans, Bajaj Finserv brings to customers instant money they need anytime, anywhere at their convenience. Click here to get started and get access to instant funds. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest the credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR

