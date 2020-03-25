e-Zest and Neurosynaptic announce a solution to help control the COVID-19 pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): e-Zest Solutions and Neurosynaptic Communications today announced the ReMeDi SCAN-CORONA platform, an innovative technology solution to help control the Novel COVID-19 pandemic. As countries worldwide grapple to contain the spread and flatten the curve while treating the ones infected, the need of the hour is to deploy widespread screening and testing procedures to identify and isolate those showing symptoms.

The ReMeDi® SCAN-CORONA platform has a three-pronged approach to controlling the pandemic that makes the task of screening, testing, tracking and reporting extremely easy and manageable at a large scale. "Mass screening and testing is the need of the hour. With the scarcity of healthcare professionals, there is a need of technology enabled platforms to do this at a large scale with minimal to no human intervention. The ReMeDi SCAN-CORONA brings together remote healthcare expertise and the power of emerging technology such as AI & ML, and promises to reduce the load on the healthcare system, so that timely care reaches the right set of people as fast as possible," said Shree Shingane - Founder and Managing Director, e-Zest Solutions GmbH.

The solution features a Corona-Screen Kit - a portable, lightweight kit that includes basic screening tools that seamlessly connect and feed data into a Patient Health Record (PHR) system without any manual intervention. It also features a geo-tagging powered Screening app that, by importing and analyzing data from the screening tools as well as travel and medical history. The input from a third-party COVID-19 rapid testing kit further enhances the accuracy of the outcome.

"ReMeDi SCAN-CORONA helps front-line health workers to quickly assess the essential risk factors for a person digitally. It has the unique ability to track the progression of symptoms with time. The tele-consultation facility allows individuals to obtain counselling as well as consult doctors independent of location, to access timely information and guidance. We are proud to present this solution in collaboration with e-Zest," said Sameer Sawarkar CEO - Neurosynaptic. The beauty of this solution is that while it can bring a big relief for COVID-19 screening efforts, it is equally advantageous to heavily burdened Healthcare Providers in remotely treating the non-corona health requirements as well.

The team acknowledges the valuable contribution in terms of clinical inputs for application development, from Dr Nandakumar, a renowned public health expert. "e-Zest vision is to leverage Healthcare technologies to impact human life positively. We are happy to be part of this collaboration & look forward to it's contribution to combat the pandemic challenge globally," said Devendra Deshmukh, e-Zest CEO.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.