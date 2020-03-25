Govt stands with apparel industry, says Irani

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the government stands with the apparel industry and appealed to buyers to not cancel any orders, as businesses grapple with the impact of coronavirus outbreak. "Government stands shoulder to shoulder with our apparel industry. My appeal to buying houses & buyers is please do not cancel a single order," Irani said in a tweet.

She further tweeted that delivering schedules can be reworked and payment plans can be extended. The minister said "let us show the world - India can do Commerce with Compassion".

