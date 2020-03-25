Rebate of Taxes and Levies for made-ups to be continued from 1st April

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) from 1st April 2020 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP).

RoSCTL scheme for apparel and made-ups will be continued with effect from 1st April 2020 without any change in scheme guidelines and rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles till such time that the RoSCTL is merged with RoDTEP.

Continuation of RoSCTL beyond 31st March 2020 is expected to make the textile sector competitive by rebating all taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism.

(With Inputs from PIB)

