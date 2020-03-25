Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Indian Bank announces additional funding facility

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:25 IST
COVID-19: Indian Bank announces additional funding facility

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, state-run Indian Bank on Wednesday announced an additional funding facility for large corporates, MSME, retail customers, pensioners and self-help groups (SHGs). Last week, the country's largest lender State Bank of India also announced an emergency credit line to meet any liquidity mismatch for its borrowers.

“IND- COVID Emergency Credit Line (IBCECL)— will provide additional funding of up to 10 per cent of the working capital limits (both fund based and non-fund based limits) with a maximum limit of Rs 100 crore,” the lender said in a statement. The loan tenor will be for 36 months with an initial moratorium of up to six months and would carry fixed interest rate of 1-year MCLR.

It will be offering loans to large corporates and medium enterprises that are in the standard category. The bank is also offering loans to salaried employees up to an amount equal to 20 times of their latest monthly gross salary, with a cap of Rs 2 lakh to meet urgent medical and other expenditure.

It is offering loans to pensioners for an amount equal to 15 times their monthly pension, with a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. The repayment time for this loan will be 60 months. For MSME customers, the bank is giving additional funding of 10 per cent of fund based working capital (FBWC) limit with maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh. The loan tenor will be of 60 months tenor.

SHGs are being offered loan of Rs 1 lakh per SHG for a period of 36 months with six months moratorium. “SHGs has always been an important part of our business and with our initiatives we ensure that the group gets all the desired support for financial independence.

"We have made these loans repayable over a longer period of time to give them the flexibility in operations until business is back on track again,” the bank's managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said. The lender serves 1.68 lakh SHGs with more than 22 lakh women beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Home delivery of PDS ration to begin from March 28 in Srinagar

The home delivery of Public Distribution System PDS ration to 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar will start from March 28 in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country. Home delivery of Public Distribution System P...

UP bans pan masala in fight against coronavirus

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday banned manufacture and sale of pan masala, saying the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus. The ban imposed on the first day of the nationwide lockdown is for an indefinite period.Manufactu...

Cabinet approves extension of tax rebate scheme for export of garments, made-ups

The government on Wednesday approved the continuation of the scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies RoSCTL on export of garments and made-ups from beyond March 31 till it is merged with the Remission of Duties and Taxes on ...

Govt warns of action under IPC for violating quarantine

Action shall be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code disobeying public servants lawful order if mandatory quarantine is violated, a directive issued by the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020