Coronavirus: Odisha Mining Corporation donates Rs 500 crore to Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF)

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) said on Wednesday that it has contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the state governments' efforts in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. The OMC also contributed Rs 100 crore to the CMRF in February, it said in a statement.

The state-owned entity has also declared Rs 250 crore as the interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20. COVID-19 has created an extraordinary situation across the world. The state government has taken pro-active measures to contain the spread of the virus, the OMC said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has donated his three months' salary for COVID-19, has urged people to donate generously for fighting the crisis. Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said he has donated his three months' salary to the CMRF responding to the appeal of the chief minister, who made a contribution for the purpose two days ago.

The state government has set up a COVID-19 Fund under the CMRF for receiving donations to combat the outbreak.

