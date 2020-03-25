Zendesk announces partnership with Tata Consultancy Service

Zendesk Inc on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide enterprise grade CRM solutions for large enterprises

The partnership combines Zendesk's support, sales and engagement software solutions together with TCS' contextual knowledge and experience in digital transformation, the New York Stock Exchange-listed Zendesk said in a statement

"Together, Zendesk and TCS will collaborate and more efficiently solve companies' increasingly complex technological requirements and provide powerful CRM custom solutions and integrations," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

